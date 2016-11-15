WATCH: Sarah Hyland Covered “Closer” and Even the Chainsmokers Are Impressed

We’re calling it: When Modern Family eventually wraps, Sarah Hyland could have quite the successful music career. The 25-year-old actress collaborated with the rock band Boyce Avenue to cover “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, and we might even like their version better than the original.

Hyland covered Halsey’s part of the chart-topping hit and harmonized on the chorus, showing off her impressive vocal range. Clearly, a music career is something that’s been on her brain, and rightfully so, as she can sing. “Thank you so much @boyceavenue for asking me to collaborate with you guys! I’ve been dreaming of this since I was 19 years old!” she wrote on Instagram.

THIS IS AWESOME FAN ART! Thank you so much @boyceavenue for asking me to collaborate with you guys! I've been dreaming of doing this since I was 19 years old! #closer #cover #thechainsmokers #boyceavenue A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2016 at 5:34pm PST

We aren’t the only ones who think so: Even The Chainsmokers are obsessed with the cover. “Hey @Sarah_Hyland and @boyceavenue you sound awesome! So cool y’all did that,” the group wrote on Twitter.

Hey @Sarah_Hyland and @boyceavenue you sound awesome! So cool y'all did that — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) November 14, 2016

Luckily, we’ll get another chance to hear Hyland’s singing chops next week, as Boyce Avenue revealed that she collaborated with them on another cover. “Glad you guys liked it! We have another cover with Sarah coming next week too,” they wrote on Twitter.

Glad you guys liked it! We have another cover with Sarah coming next week too :) https://t.co/tbM6FS1W2E — Boyce Avenue (@BoyceAvenue) November 14, 2016

The Modern Family star’s next acting role will also involve her vocals: The actress will star as Lisa Houseman in the upcoming musical remake of Dirty Dancing.

Now all she needs is her own EP.