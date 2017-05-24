Sarah Hyland Fights Back Against Online Bullies Who Criticized Her Weight

Sarah Hyland isn't here for your criticism.

The Modern Family star took to social media today to clear the air about her fluctuating weight and address the ongoing speculation that she suffers from an eating disorder, opening up about her current health struggles in the process.

The actress—who has previously discussed her battle with kidney dysplasia that required her to get a kidney transplant back in 2012—shared a series of notes on Twitter to explain to her followers that she’s been dealing with medical issues over the last year that have greatly impacted her ability to exercise and have forced her to be on bed rest over the past few months.

VIDEO: Watch 46 Seconds of Fun with Sarah Hyland

"I'd like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been heavily discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments. That something is my weight. I normally don't comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I'm here to explain a few things and spread love. Here goes.. I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes," the 26-year-old wrote.

My story as of now. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/6kWlnxgjIb — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 24, 2017

“I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she continued. “I love to be STRONG. (I’ll be using that word a lot) Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of 'being skinny.'"

She then assured everyoe that she doesn't want to promote unhealthy body habits, and isn't bothered by the negative comments and harsh words. Hyland also told her fans not to worry about her: "There's no need to worry. I've been down before and I'll probably be down again in my lifetime but I'm steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles."

Her co-star Sofia Vergara quickly retweeted her notes, which she captioned with clapping hands emojis in support.

Hyland's final message? "Laugh. Love. Be happy. Support your peers. Love. Work hard. Be Confident. Love. Adopt puppies! Tell your mum you appreciate her. Love. Love. Love."

RELATED: Sarah Hyland’s Tribute to Boyfriend Dominic Sherwood Is #CoupleGoals

Amen. Stay strong, Sarah.