Sarah Ferguson Responded to Rumors That Daughter Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant

Sarah Ferguson just weighed in on rumors of a new royal family member on the way.

Fergie attended a party in Massachusetts over the weekend to celebrate American businessman Ernie Boch Jr.’s philanthropic work, and gave a speech letting everyone in on some royal family updates. The Duchess of York took the chance to discuss her daughter Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank, responding to rumors that the couple is expecting a child.

“What else can I tell you? No, she’s not pregnant!” she said. “I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in.”

A royal update from Fergie herself. pic.twitter.com/y9DoEiYLrU — Kelly Lynch (@HRH_KLynch) July 28, 2019

Fergie also took a moment to joke about the benefits of Brooksbank's involvement in George Clooney's tequila brand: “Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love. It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it.”

Can't say we blame her.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married last October at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. And while they may not be currently expecting a baby, royals biographer Ingrid Seward did tell People last month that they plan to start a family “as soon as they can."

Fergie, for her part, already seems thrilled about the possibility. She told BBC's The One Show last year that she was excited about the idea of becoming a grandmother.

“Excellent! They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child, I haven’t grown up,” she said at the time.