Sarah Ferguson Says She Can Relate to Meghan Markle's Struggles

Meghan Markle's trouble with the press is well-documented. Not only is she taking legal action against newspaper publishers in the U.K., she's being judged in the court of public opinion. And, depending on who you ask, she's either being hounded by tabloids or getting what any other royal would face. One name that's on her side? Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York told Vogue Arabia that she feels for everything that Markle is going through, since she faced many of the same things herself.

"It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated? Any advice for her? I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am," Ferguson said. "There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it."

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

RELATED: The Sweet Reason This Royal Agreed to Make a Cameo on Friends

Ferguson didn't ever take the newspapers that hounded her to court, but she did face rumors of infidelity during her marriage to Prince Andrew. And while all rumors are looked at through a magnifying glass — especially in the U.K. — things seem to be on a very different level these days.

In addition to comparing herself to Markle, Ferguson managed to dodge a question about her ex and his association with Jeffrey Epstein, though it probably won't satisfy anyone: "It’s incredibly difficult," she said. Ferguson controversially supported her ex-husband in the wake of the Epstein controversy, saying, "He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense."