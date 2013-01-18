Sarah Burton, Dresser of Mom-To-Be Kate Middleton, Is Pregnant!

Sarah Burton is pregnant with twins! The creative director of Alexander McQueen—and the woman mainly responsible for dressing a pregnant Kate Middleton in all those looks—has announced that she is expecting. She will take maternity leave from her post, meaning that the iconic British brand will skip its upcoming Autumn/Winter 2013 show during Paris Fashion Week, which takes place in March. No word yet on just when Burton's expected due date is, but we're hoping it's somewhere around July!

