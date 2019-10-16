Model Sara Sampaio Called Out Jameela Jamil Over a Tweet About Drugs and Eating Disorders
Actor Jameela Jamil posted a tweet last week and is coming under heat for it today. The Good Place star shared a clip from a fashion show showing model dancing and having fun, captioning it with "Oh my god this looks like the most fun, and not a long-starved terrified teenager in sight. Beautiful." Model Sara Sampaio called her out for generalizing, saying that Jamil was generalizing and that not all models were starving and miserable. Jamil wasn't satisfied to let things go and the two clashed online.
Sampaio wasn't the only one, either. Several Twitter users called Jamil out, as well, saying that calling a whole group of people "starved scared teenagers" was offensive, since many other industries had unrealistic expectations, such as acting and professional sports.
Sampaio noted that the problems that Jamil presented exist outside of the modeling world, she wrote. "Eating disorders, drugs and cocaine use aren’t a exclusive problem of models, it’s a huge problem is society as a whole."
The barbs kept flying, with Jamil defending her opinions and saying that Sampaio was living in a "bubble" if she was willing to continue the argument.
Fans were divided, with some supporting Jamil's positivity and fight for inclusivity.
Others saw Jamil's statements as hypocrisy, since she was celebrating one body type while putting another down.
Twitter user Rachael may be the one to be pointing the finger in the right direction, saying that it was the industry, not the individuals, that need to be addressed. It's not the models, but the fashion industry that needs to take a closer look at the way it presents women's bodies.