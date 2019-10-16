Model Sara Sampaio Called Out Jameela Jamil Over a Tweet About Drugs and Eating Disorders

Actor Jameela Jamil posted a tweet last week and is coming under heat for it today. The Good Place star shared a clip from a fashion show showing model dancing and having fun, captioning it with "Oh my god this looks like the most fun, and not a long-starved terrified teenager in sight. Beautiful." Model Sara Sampaio called her out for generalizing, saying that Jamil was generalizing and that not all models were starving and miserable. Jamil wasn't satisfied to let things go and the two clashed online.

Oh my god 😍😍😍 this looks like the most fun, and not a long-starved terrified teenager in sight. Beautiful. https://t.co/hck5n6e9Xu — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 13, 2019

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Sampaio wasn't the only one, either. Several Twitter users called Jamil out, as well, saying that calling a whole group of people "starved scared teenagers" was offensive, since many other industries had unrealistic expectations, such as acting and professional sports.

Calling Runway models starved scared teenagers is extremely offensive for many working professional models who willing pursue the career. This the same judgement apply to Child actors, gymnasts etc — Papa Cuba (@ThaboBluebird) October 13, 2019

Sampaio noted that the problems that Jamil presented exist outside of the modeling world, she wrote. "Eating disorders, drugs and cocaine use aren’t a exclusive problem of models, it’s a huge problem is society as a whole."

You didn’t say all models, sure, but you still chose to attack girls just so you can celebrate others. Eating disorders, drugs and cocaine use aren’t a exclusive problem of models, it’s a huge problem is society as a whole. And when you talk like you know for sure majority of https://t.co/4hAIf379WP — Sara Sampaio (@SaraSampaio) October 16, 2019

The barbs kept flying, with Jamil defending her opinions and saying that Sampaio was living in a "bubble" if she was willing to continue the argument.

I didn’t say all models in my tweet so try to calm down. But I will say there is a *vast* majority issue with young girls starving themselves, and using drugs and cocaine to control their weight, to meet the very small sample sizes. If you don’t see that, then you are in a bubble https://t.co/K3DkuRmIG7 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 16, 2019

Fans were divided, with some supporting Jamil's positivity and fight for inclusivity.

A fun catwalk with clothes I'd actually buy... 😮 More of this sort of thing 👍🏼😁 — Belle 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@BelleD1990) October 13, 2019

Aren't they amazing?! They are a crew of Afro-Austrian models/dancers. The original link and music can be found on their IG! (But I still haven't found where to get those amazing dresses 👗😍) https://t.co/yWnwM4Y3I9 — Kath Toumbourou (@kathtea) October 13, 2019

Others saw Jamil's statements as hypocrisy, since she was celebrating one body type while putting another down.

You can’t scream body positivity but use another body type as a stepping stone to push your agenda Jameela. You do this constantly and it’s sickening. — HM✨ (@___hm_xo) October 13, 2019

Promoting body positivity is about celebrating ALL shapes and sizes, as long as the person is healthy. And if they are unhealthy, then it should be about helping them become healthy. So I completely agree and understand what you’re saying!👏🙌 — Laura (@LauraMcC5) October 16, 2019

Twitter user Rachael may be the one to be pointing the finger in the right direction, saying that it was the industry, not the individuals, that need to be addressed. It's not the models, but the fashion industry that needs to take a closer look at the way it presents women's bodies.