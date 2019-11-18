Here's Why Sara Lee's Instagram Is Flooded with Sexually Explicit Comments

Sara Lee probably has the most wholesome image of any brand, ever — well, until now.

On Saturday Night Live this past weekend, host Harry Styles and cast members Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang starred in a hilarious sketch that resulted in an outpour of NSFW comments on the baked good company’s Instagram page.

In the sketch, Styles plays the brand’s social media manager who’s called in for a meeting with two of his superiors after allegedly posting material that’s a “little off-message.” Styles disagrees, but Strong hits back with a damning example: “Why did Sara Lee comment on this picture of Nick Jonas saying, ‘Wreck me daddy,’ and then comment again a month later with, ‘Destroy me king’?” The sketch goes on in this manner, with Strong and Yang pointing out more sexually suggestive comments and posts from Styles’s character on and from the brand’s account.

Given the sheer volume of Styles fans, it’s fair to say that a lot of people have seen the sketch. At this point, it has nearly 1 million views on YouTube alone. So, naturally, Sara Lee’s legitimate Instagram account has been buried in sexual comments — most of which echo those exemplified in the sketch. A sampling:

LEAVE SARA LEE BREAD ALONE I CANT BREATHEEZJSKSHS pic.twitter.com/9SLweq3nfJ — becca 25 (@guccibesitos) November 17, 2019

What’s an Illinois-based bread company to do? Issue a statement, for one: “We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand. But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride.”

Unlike Sara Lee’s products, that quote feels a little half-baked …