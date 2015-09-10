Birthstone Gift Ideas: Sapphire Pieces for September

For those of you born this September, your birthstone is the deep blue sapphire. This stone is considered to be the gem of all gems and is one of the four most precious stones in the world. The sapphire is believed to bring protection, good fortune, and spiritual insight to its owner.
Celebrities celebrating a birthday along with you this month include Pippa Middleton (September 6), Evan Rachel Wood (September 7), Emmy Rossum (September 12), Naomi Watts (September 28), and Marion Cotillard (September 30). Below, you'll find the best jewelry pieces and sapphire-colored gifts to ensure this year’s birthday will be a special one.
RELATED: Birthstone Gift Ideas: Aquamarine Pieces for April
Sapphire Slice and Diamond Dangle Earrings, $2,495; markbroumand.com
Ileana Makri Cats Eye diamond and sapphire ring, $2,425; farfetch.com
Sapphire Daydream Print, $130; zgallerie.com
Sydney Evan Sapphire Beaded Bracelet, $1,125; neimanmarcus.com
Valentino Rockstud Suede Naked Sandal in Light Sapphire, $945; neimanmarcus.com
RELATED: Hello Kitty Is Getting Her Own Museum Exhibit in Seattle This Fall