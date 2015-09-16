Saoirse Ronan Makes a Case for Wide-Leg Trousers at TIFF 2015

One of fall's hottest trends are wide-leg trousers, so we were on the hunt to spot some on the stems of stylish stars in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival. We must admit, many of the most fashionable celebrities that graced #TIFF15 did not take on the trend, instead opting for ultra-feminine gowns and sleek dresses. But one lone lady, 21-year-old Saoirse Ronan of the romantic drama Brooklyn, surprised us with not one, but two WLTs (that's wide-leg trousers, for you).

We first spotted her in white wide pants—after Labor Day, mind you—when she paired them with a cropped pale pink sweater for the premiere of her film. Then, when she came in our pop-up portrait studio, seen above, she walked in (and turned heads) wearing a navy and white suit by Me + Em, a designer duo from the United Kingdom "that I just discovered," Ronan said. The star's favorite thing about her comfy-looking ensemble? "The sporty stripe on the side of the pants."

So, if you want to try the trend, Ronan said go for it. "Plus, it's comfortable!"

Michael Tran/Getty

RELATED: See the Stars Shine in InStyle's Photo Studio at #TIFF15