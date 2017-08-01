Sansa’s Hairstyle Is Now Taking After a Totally Different Game of Thrones Character

In the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran’s cameo wasn’t the only thing that had fans chattering. Sansa Stark settled into her new role helping her brother rule the North, and her hairstyle seemed to mimic Cersei Lannister’s signature double twists, leading the Internet to postulate that she could be taking some advice from the queen’s brutal style of ruling.

"I learned a great deal from her," she even tells Jon during the episode of Cersei's manipulating ways.

But there’s no need to fear that Sansa will be blowing up Winterfell with wildfire anytime soon. On Sunday night’s episode (the third of the season) Sansa was left in command of the castle in Jon’s absence, and her hairstyle seemed to reflect that of another famous Lady of Winterfell: her mother, Catelyn Stark.

Courtesy HBO

Rocking a braided half-up style that looked just like her mom’s, Sansa was fully in control of Winterfell. While surveying the work being made to prepare for the harsh weather ahead, the oldest Stark sister made sure that her people had enough food for the winter and commanded that leather be applied to newly-made breastplates for warmth.

Courtesy HBO

Courtesy HBO

Here’s to hoping that Sansa’s mimicking of Catelyn isn’t foreshadowing her death too.