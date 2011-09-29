Sandra's New Flick, The Top Paid TV Actresses and More!

1. Check out the new trailer for Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, starring Sandra Bullock. [Vulture]

2. Eva Longoria and Tina Fey tied for first place on the Forbes list of Hollywood's highest-paid TV actress. [Forbes]

3. Stars like Maria Menounos narrated these moving videos for Mary Kay's Inspiring Stories program. [MaryKay]

4. Kristen Stewart dishes on her role as the new Snow White—she's no damsel in distress! [InStyleUK]

5. Watch this teaser video for Balmain's new lower-priced diffusion line. [Racked]

6. Elie Tahari relaunched its website! Take a look at the new redesign. [ElieTahari]