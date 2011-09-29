Sandra's New Flick, The Top Paid TV Actresses and More!

Landov; Getty Images (2); Splash News; Courtesy Photos (2)
1. Check out the new trailer for Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, starring Sandra Bullock. [Vulture]
2. Eva Longoria and Tina Fey tied for first place on the Forbes list of Hollywood's highest-paid TV actress. [Forbes]
3. Stars like Maria Menounos narrated these moving videos for Mary Kay's Inspiring Stories program. [MaryKay]
4. Kristen Stewart dishes on her role as the new Snow White—she's no damsel in distress! [InStyleUK]
5. Watch this teaser video for Balmain's new lower-priced diffusion line. [Racked]
6. Elie Tahari relaunched its website! Take a look at the new redesign. [ElieTahari]