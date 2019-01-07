Sandra Oh Actually Did Roast Somebody in Her Super-Nice Golden Globes Open

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg said they were going to "roast" the audience during their opening monologue for the 2019 Golden Globes — but, essentially, the two hosts just called Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan hot. (They're not wrong.) But though their "jabs" were more gentle, Oh did manage to sneak at least one real dig in there.

The 47-year-old threw serious shade at Hollywood’s history of whitewashing Asian roles with a joke that garnered quite a response from fellow nominee Emma Stone.

“Crazy Rich Asians is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha,” she said.

The joke was specifically poking fun at Stone and Scarlett Johansson, who had both previously been cast in Asian roles.

Emma's response was priceless — cut to a shot of the actress yelling, “I’m Sorry!” from her seat in the crowd.

In 2015, Stone found herself at the center of controversy when she was cast to play Allison Ng, a woman of Hawaiian, Chinese, and Swedish decent. Speaking to Vanity Fair later that same year, she discussed how her casting taught her about the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood.

“I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is,” she said. “It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important."

Judging from Stone’s reaction during Oh’s speech, it seems that she really has learned her lesson.