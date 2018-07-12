Sandra Oh Just Made Emmy Awards History

It’s a banner year for Asian representation on screen.

In just a few weeks we’ll see the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians, the first non-period piece with an all-Asian cast to hit theaters 25 years (!). And in mid-September, acclaimed actress Sandra Oh will grace the Emmy Awards as the first-ever woman of Asian descent to land a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Of course, this isn’t Oh’s first brush with the Primetime Emmys—she was nominated for her supporting performance in Grey’s Anatomy for five consecutive years, though she never brought home the award. She did, however, win a Golden Globe for her performance on Grey’s in 2006.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

If she were to win, the Korean-Canadian actress, who stars in BBC America’s beloved drama Killing Eve, would be only the third actor of Asian descent to earn an Emmy for their leading or supporting role. The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi became the first when she claimed the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2010, followed by The Night Of star Riz Ahmed’s 2017 win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Ahmed was the first Asian actor of either sex to win an Emmy for a lead role.

You go, Sandra Oh!