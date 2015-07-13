Sandra Bullock's Minion Pumps Raise Almost $85,000 for Charity

The Minions successfully stormed movie theaters around the country this past weekend and brought home an overwhelming $115.2 million at the box office. While the clan’s self-titled movie warmed hearts with its charming and inspirational story, the shoes that Sandra Bullock wore to the film’s premiere are also continuing to make a statement.

Ten replica pairs of the custom yellow and black Rupert Sanderson heels went up for auction via CharityBuzz last week, at a smooth $4,850 a pair. The pumps raised money for L.A.'s Art and Practice organization, which introduces art to the city’s youth through educational programs. Minion fanatics took home the shoes and helped raise $42,425 for the charity, and Bullock’s matching of the total doubled that sum to $84,850. “When you discover people who are truly giving back, and taking care of our community, I think it’s our duty to support and take care of them in return,” Bullock told People. We think the Minions would be nothing but proud.

RELATED VIDEO: Why We're Obsessed with Off-White Jeans