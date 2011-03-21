Sandra Bullock's Hair Transformation, Kirsten Dunst for Bulgari and More!

Getty Images (3); Courtesy Photo (3)
InStyle Staff
Mar 21, 2011 @ 1:45 pm

1. Check out Sandra Bullock's latest hairstyle on the set of Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. [People]

2. Part two of Kirsten Dunst's fierce Bulgari ad is out—and now she's hugging a lion! [Stylist Site]

3. Bobbi Brown created an office-ready makeup collection to benefit Dress for Success. [Stylelist]

4. Panasonic debuted a camera that has an automatic beauty retouch system built right in! [Stylelist]

5. Pay attention, boys: Tory Burch may create a menswear collection. [Coco Perez]

6. Diane Von Furstenberg helped create costumes for her daughter Tatiana's movie. [Fashionista]

