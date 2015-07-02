Sandra Bullock on Why "Women Need to Look Out for Each Other"

Sandra Bullock had a secret agenda when she agreed to be on the cover of People’s World’s Most Beautiful Women issue this past May. She wanted to use the magazine as a platform to talk about media coverage of women. “I said if I can talk about the amazing women who I find beautiful, which are these women who rise above and take care of business and do wonderful things, and take care of each other, then I'm more than honored to be on the cover of this," she told E! News during a junket for Minions in London this week.

"I feel like it's become open hunting season in how women are attacked and it's not because of who we are as people, it's because of how we look or our age," the Oscar winner said. "I'm shocked—and maybe I was just naïve, but I'm embarrassed by it."

The mom to 5-year-old Louis has found that the environment makes it tougher on a parent who is raising a young child. "My son is getting ready to grow up in this world and I'm trying to raise a good man who values and appreciates women," the actress said.

Bullock also acknowledged that it’s not just people in the spotlight who need help. "Little girls are having the hardest time with bullying and the internet—somebody with a very large hand and big voice needs to put a stop to it," she said. “But until then, women need to look out for each other. You'd be surprised at the love that you have in our crazy industry. The women have bonded together and have sort of become this tribe of trying to take care of each other and be there for each other in a way, because the minute you step out it's an onslaught.”

Let’s add “and Socially Conscious” to her “World’s Most Beautiful” title. Watch the full interview here:

RELATED: Sandra Bullock's Most Memorable Quotes from Her Past 6 InStyle Covers