Sandra Bullock Will Return to the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes anticipation is building! Sandra Bullock, winner of the Best Actress in a Drama award last year, will return to the Golden Globes red carpet this Sunday as a presenter. She chose a strapless violet Bottega Veneta gown with a sheer skirt for the event last year, and we can't wait to see if she picks another bright hue for Sunday's ceremony. Funnyman Jimmy Fallon, Robert Downey Jr., Kaley Cuoco, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were also announced as presenters on the Golden Globes official Twitter.

MORE:• Golden Globe Gowns We'd Love to See• 2010 Golden Globes Red Carpet