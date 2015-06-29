See How Sandra Bullock Wears Minions on Her Feet

It looks as though Minions do more than just support villains on the big screen—they lend a hand (or foot or two, rather) on the red carpet as well. Sandra Bullock, who plays the super villain Scarlet Overkill, got into character at the Los Angeles premiere of Minions with the help of her yellow fellows.

The actress conquered the carpet in a custom black silk Roksanda midi-length dress with a Minion Yellow panel splashed across the top. And the little creatures gave her a lift, both literally and figuratively, by way of her custom Minion-colored Rupert Sanderson pumps featuring adorable eyes and detailing. The result? A look that's wickedly chic.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED: How Sandra Bullock Got the A-List Laughing at the Celebration of Women in Film Awards