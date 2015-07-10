Need Proof That Sandra Bullock Rules the Red Carpet? We Found Her 10 Best Looks Ever    

With over 20 years spent in the glare of the Hollywood spotlight, it's clear that Sandra Bullock knows her way around a step-and-repeat. And as her career has evolved, so has her undeniably glamorous red carpet style.

Bullock forgoes fads, opting for classically beautiful silhouettes and a vibrant color paletterich in gemstone shades like amethyst (see her Bottega Veneta at the 2010 Golden Globes) and emerald (her Lanvin creation at the 2014 SAG Awards). "Sandra has her own unique personal style that's confident, bold, and never dictated by trends," say Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, who designed the silver embroidered gown that Bullock wore when she won her best actress Oscar for The Blind Side.

And though the 50-year-old star is supremely sophisticated in her choices, she's also not afraid to have a little fun. Most recently while promoting her upcoming film Minions, she showed off her playful side by wearing bright yellow Minion-inspired Rupert Sanderson pumps. "There's a lot of range to her choices, but nothing overwhelms her," adds Gilles Mendel, another go-to designer of the actress. "She dresses like someone who knows herself, and that is why it looks simply effortless."

