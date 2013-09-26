Sandra Bullock Makes Her Mark On the Walk of Fame, Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake Talk in #Hashtags and More

Image zoom WireImage (3), Getty, Courtesy, Facebook

1. Sandra Bullock cements her hand- and footprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her adorable son, Louis. [DailyMail]

2. Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake prove they're #trueplayersforlife in their latest video, #Hashtag. It's kind of #awesome and a #classic. [YouTube]

3. Jennifer Lawrence's next movie project is John Steinbeck's novel, East of Eden. [Deadline]

4. Halle Berry did it! The actress's new paparazzi law protecting the children of celebrities was passed in California. [ABC News]

5. Can't wait for the Season 3 premiere of Scandal October 3? Catch an exclusive sneak peek! [HuffPo]

6. Julianne Moore goes gray for her role as Alma Coin in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. [Yahoo].