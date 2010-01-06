Sandra Bullock Makes Film History

Jenny Gage and Tom Betterton
Joyann King
Jan 06, 2010 @ 10:00 am

Sandra Bullock will make the history books thanks to her new film The Blind Side. The movie has made over $200 million at the box office—a first for any female-driven film—and it's only been in theaters for seven weeks! Nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance as real-life hero Leigh Anne Tuohy, Bullock plays a homemaker who takes a homeless African-American teenager under her wing and helps him discover his calling as an all-star football player. Stay tuned for our upcoming coverage of the 2010 Golden Globes and check out what gown we would love to see Bullock wear on the red carpet!

