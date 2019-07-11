Sandra Bullock Is the Latest Celeb to Get This Trendy Haircut 

Image zoom (C)Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This week has been full of big, dramatic celebrity hair changes. While natural brunettes Kate Beckinsale and Camila Cabello both shocked everyone by switching up their looks with bright blonde bobs, Sandra Bullock has taken a more subtle approach to giving her hair a mid-summer refresh.

The actress showed up to the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night to present the Megan Rapinoe and the United States Women's National Soccer Team with the award for Best Team. For the occasion, she had her hair cut into the perfect lob that hits just below the collarbone. She styled her new length in the ulimate messy waves. Her style was parted down the center and she tucked the right side behind her ear, giving the whole look an effortless vibe.

Bullock is no stranger to shorter hair lengths. She's been wearing her hair in variations of a bob and lob throughout 2019. However, when she presented at the MTV Movie Awards in June, her hair was longer, extending a few inches past her shoulders. Maybe the actress' hair grows really fast, or maybe she's a fan of extensions.

Whatever Bullock's secret, any version of the trendy lob or bob she wears will always be hair goals — especially when combined with those signature caramel highlights.