Sandra Bullock Turns 51 and Is More Beautiful Than Ever: See Her Transformation Through the Years

Happy birthday to one of InStyle's favorite cover girls! Sandra Bullock, who turns 51 today, has graced an impressive six issues since her debut cover in 1996. The Oscar-winning superstar has come a long way since her breakthrough role opposite Keanu Reeves in Speed, but the down-to-earth actress has still maintained the same charm and ease over the years, just adding to her immense real-life Miss Congeniality appeal.

The raven-haired beauty (People named her "World's Most Beautiful Woman" this year) continues to prove that the hits just keep coming when her talent and star power are involved. Most recently, she lent her voice (and fancy feet!) to Universal's most recent animated film, Minions. And she continues to use her fame for good, especially when discussing women's treatment and coverage in the media.

Bullock's ability to manage her status as a worldwide movie star (with a conscience), and juggle family life as a single mom to young son, Louis, continues to inspire all those around her. Check out her gorgeous looks throughout the years—she only gets better!

PHOTOS: Sandra Bullock's Changing Looks Through the Years