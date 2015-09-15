You Have to See Sandra Bullock's Gorgeous New Bangs

Sandra Bullock is redefining the term "fringe benefits" with her new hairstyle. This week at the Toronto International Film Festival, the star paired her stunning David Koma dress with a set of airy, brow-skimming bangs at the premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis. In previous years, Bullock has tried out side-swept versions of the look, but we're especially big fans of her current take on the trend. The wispy texture and length perfectly frames her face, not to mention, is a welcome change for the new season. "Sandy understands the fun of hair. She loves to stay current, so she constantly switches it up," her hairstylist Carrie White previously told InStyle. "She's like a fine wine—every year she gets more beautiful." We'll raise a glass to that.

