Sandra and Nicole Rock the Same Hairstyle

At the People's Choice Awards last night, both Bullock and Kidman wore their hair super straight and swept to the side. "Nicole Kidman and I wore our hair alike on purpose," Bullock quipped as she accepted the Favorite Movie Actress Award for her performance in The Blind Side. "I just wanted to clarify that." Good sport Nicole Kidman jokingly gasped for the camera from the audience, where she sat next to husband Keith Urban, who was nominated for Best Country Artist.