Celebrities React to the Legalization of Same-Sex Marriage on Social Media

Today marks a momentous occasion in the United States. The Supreme Court ruled in a vote of 5-4 to legalize same-sex marriages nationwide. Needless to say, it's a decision to be celebrated, and that's exactly what many people, including celebrities, are doing. Read on to see how stars from Chrissy Teigen to Sam Smith are showing their support for the ruling on social media:
Kate Hudson:
Olivia Wilde:
👏👏👏👏💍💍💍💍💍💍😍😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈❤️💙💚💛💜 PROUD to be American today.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 26, 2015
Joe Jonas:
🇺🇸 GO AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/xKv7gL0Jg8— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 26, 2015
Molly Sims:
#LOVEWINS! 🌈— Molly Sims (@MollyBSims) June 26, 2015
Sam Smith:
ALL 50 STATES!!!! 😭 So happy. Times are changing my friends. We have such a long way to go and so much more fighting to do so I hope nobody stops and thinks everything's ok because it isn't, BUT it's days like today, and moments like this that we've all gotta have a drink and celebrate how far we have come. I couldn't be prouder to be gay x love to all x #PRIDE #EQUALITY
Ciara:
Harry Styles:
Huge day for America.. Happy to see the news. All the love— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 26, 2015
Ellen DeGeneres:
Love won. #MarriageEquality— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 26, 2015
Anna Kendrick:
Today is beautiful 🇺🇸💞💍— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 26, 2015
Gina Rodriguez:
Couldn't be more filled with love and hope at the Supreme Court ruling of Same Sex Marriage, I can say "it's about damn time" but I won't! 🙌— Gina (@HereIsGina) June 26, 2015
Diane Kruger:
Zoë Kravitz:
Rita Ora:
Uzo Aduba:
President Obama:
Today is a big step in our march toward equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like anyone else. #LoveWins— President Obama (@POTUS) June 26, 2015
Mia Farrow:
I'm sitting here crying and I don't even have a wonderful woman to marry. Yet. But so SO happy for everyone! And proud of the USA #Equality— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 26, 2015
Lucy Hale:
Crying. Love WINS. #MarriageEquality 👫👬👭— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 26, 2015
J.K. Rowling:
Wow. Another historic day for #MarriageEquality! https://t.co/rkeVQUWb6r— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015
Gabrielle Union:
Let LOVE rule! #LoveWins #MarriageEquaility ♡♡♡— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 26, 2015
Colin Hanks:
Ellie Goulding:
January Jones:
Chrissy Teigen:
Sophia Bush:
#LOVEWINS ❤️RT @TIME: Supreme Court says same-sex couples have right to marry in all 50 states http://t.co/p4cZixekTT pic.twitter.com/TcNEGOLSDO— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 26, 2015
Bibhu Mohapatra:
Brava #America !!!! #Equality prevails in a Historic Ruling. Now on to eradication of… https://t.co/Ldfy4VyaWf— Bibhu Mohapatra (@BibhuMohapatra) June 26, 2015
Jessica Alba:
Naomi Campbell: