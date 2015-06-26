Celebrities React to the Legalization of Same-Sex Marriage on Social Media

Today marks a momentous occasion in the United States. The Supreme Court ruled in a vote of 5-4 to legalize same-sex marriages nationwide. Needless to say, it's a decision to be celebrated, and that's exactly what many people, including celebrities, are doing. Read on to see how stars from Chrissy Teigen to Sam Smith are showing their support for the ruling on social media:

Kate Hudson:

Olivia Wilde:

Joe Jonas:

Molly Sims:

Sam Smith:

Ciara:

Yeah!! #Equality 💛❤️💙💚

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Harry Styles:

Ellen DeGeneres:

Anna Kendrick:

Gina Rodriguez:

Diane Kruger:

Zoë Kravitz:

It's about love. It's about time. ✌🏽️👊🏾👬👭

A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Rita Ora:

Love wins all ❤️💜💛💚💙

A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Uzo Aduba:

A photo posted by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on

President Obama:

Mia Farrow:

Lucy Hale:

J.K. Rowling:

Gabrielle Union:

Colin Hanks:

Love wins. It is so ordered

A photo posted by Colin Hanks (@colinhanks) on

Ellie Goulding:

This is the result we wanted last night!!! Love above everything.

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

January Jones:

#equaldignity 💗🌈👏🏻

A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Chrissy Teigen:

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Sophia Bush:

Bibhu Mohapatra:

Jessica Alba:

Naomi Campbell:

