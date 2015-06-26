Celebrities React to the Legalization of Same-Sex Marriage on Social Media

Today marks a momentous occasion in the United States. The Supreme Court ruled in a vote of 5-4 to legalize same-sex marriages nationwide. Needless to say, it's a decision to be celebrated, and that's exactly what many people, including celebrities, are doing. Read on to see how stars from Chrissy Teigen to Sam Smith are showing their support for the ruling on social media:

Kate Hudson:

A beautiful long overdue victory and a day to celebrate. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the constitution guarantees a nationwide right to same-sex marriage. #Equality #LoveWins 💜💛💚💙 🙌 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:57am PDT

Olivia Wilde:

👏👏👏👏💍💍💍💍💍💍😍😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈❤️💙💚💛💜 PROUD to be American today. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 26, 2015

Joe Jonas:

🇺🇸 GO AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/xKv7gL0Jg8 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 26, 2015

Molly Sims:

Sam Smith:

Ciara:

Yeah!! #Equality 💛❤️💙💚 A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:37am PDT

Harry Styles:

Huge day for America.. Happy to see the news. All the love — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 26, 2015

Ellen DeGeneres:

Anna Kendrick:

Today is beautiful 🇺🇸💞💍 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 26, 2015

Gina Rodriguez:

Couldn't be more filled with love and hope at the Supreme Court ruling of Same Sex Marriage, I can say "it's about damn time" but I won't! 🙌 — Gina (@HereIsGina) June 26, 2015

Diane Kruger:

Equality for all...! Today is a historic day #lovewins. When all Americans are treated equal we are ALL more free (Pres. Obama) A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Jun 26, 2015 at 8:10am PDT

Zoë Kravitz:

It's about love. It's about time. ✌🏽️👊🏾👬👭 A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jun 26, 2015 at 8:06am PDT

Rita Ora:

Love wins all ❤️💜💛💚💙 A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:45am PDT

Uzo Aduba:

A photo posted by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:26am PDT

President Obama:

Today is a big step in our march toward equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like anyone else. #LoveWins — President Obama (@POTUS) June 26, 2015

Mia Farrow:

I'm sitting here crying and I don't even have a wonderful woman to marry. Yet. But so SO happy for everyone! And proud of the USA #Equality — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 26, 2015

Lucy Hale:

J.K. Rowling:

Gabrielle Union:

Colin Hanks:

Love wins. It is so ordered A photo posted by Colin Hanks (@colinhanks) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:18am PDT

Ellie Goulding:

This is the result we wanted last night!!! Love above everything. A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:17am PDT

January Jones:

#equaldignity 💗🌈👏🏻 A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:12am PDT

Chrissy Teigen:

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:23am PDT

Sophia Bush:

#LOVEWINS ❤️RT @TIME: Supreme Court says same-sex couples have right to marry in all 50 states http://t.co/p4cZixekTT pic.twitter.com/TcNEGOLSDO — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 26, 2015

Bibhu Mohapatra:

Brava #America !!!! #Equality prevails in a Historic Ruling. Now on to eradication of… https://t.co/Ldfy4VyaWf — Bibhu Mohapatra (@BibhuMohapatra) June 26, 2015

Jessica Alba:

#Repost @honest A historic day! #TakePride #LoveWins 💙💜💛💚❤️ 🇺🇸 what an amazing day- marriage equality for all! A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jun 26, 2015 at 8:18am PDT

Naomi Campbell:

Being honest of who you are and comfortable in your own skin !!! RT EQUINOX will donate £1 to the pillion trust #POWEREDBYPRIDE ❤️👊 A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Jun 26, 2015 at 8:14am PDT

