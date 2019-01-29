Samantha Markle Is Releasing a Second Tell-All Book Around Meghan's Due Date

Samantha Markle's hate campaign against her estranged half-sister Meghan has no plans of slowing down, as her beef with the duchess continues in the form of a second tell-all book.

On Monday, Samantha tweeted from her private account that she's releasing the explosive book — titled In The Shadows Of The Duchess I and II — in not one but two installments, with the first set to launch in April around Meghan's due date. It's a strategic move on Samantha's part that's lost on no one.

“I couldn’t help but let it slip! There are actually two books coming out! ‘In The Shadows Of The Duchess I and II,'" Samantha wrote, according to E! News. She added the hashtags of April and June to reference the possible release dates.

Image zoom Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Samantha revealed that the books will include a fair amount of pictures of her and Meghan in an effort to prove that the sisters were once close. "And you will love some of the pictures in my book also to refute any of your nasty troll gossip that we did not have a life together. I'm very much your sister and if you don't like it too bad. Bring it on," she continued her Twitter tirade.

In her series of tweets, Meghan's sister also addressed whether or not she was placed on Scotland Yard's "fixated persons list" due to the potential risks she poses to the royal family.

Image zoom FOX/Getty Images

"You can't protect someone like the Duchess of Sussex without knowing the background of her family. But someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat. She is not committing criminal offenses, but she is causing concerns for the royal family," a Scotland Yard source told the Sunday Times back in December. "Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions — and let's face it, she's kind of already done that."

Well, according to Samantha, those claims are completely false: "And I'm not on a watchlist but if you want to watch something, watch my book come out."