Samantha Markle Wrote a Shady List of New Year’s Resolutions for Meghan Markle 

New year, same Samantha Markle.

During a recent interview with the Daily Star Online, the 53-year-old took it upon herself to share a list of New Year's resolutions she wrote for her half-sister, Meghan Markle, including a request that the 37-year-old “be more honest” and appreciative of their father, Thomas Markle, in 2019.

“Your New Year’s resolution should be to be honest and pay tribute to those who have helped you the most such as your dad," she said. "Thank him for your college education, your career, building every stage you set foot on, but really appreciate the people that care about you."

"So many people around the world don’t have anyone who cares about them and hopefully you will count your blessings and reflect moving forward in the new year and pay that gratitude forward to your children so that they also thank you," she continued. "It all comes full circle … it started with dad, you can carry on the legacy."

Samantha finished by throwing a dig at the royal, adding, “And of course I would add to eat more chocolate to sweeten your disposition for the new year.” As salty as ever, Samantha!

This new attack on the Duchess come just days after Samantha was reportedly placed on Scotland Yard’s "fixated person list” for the supposed risk that she poses to the royal family. Looks like our prayers that Samantha's feud with her half-sis would stay in 2018 went unanswered.