Meghan Markle's Half-Sister is on a Scotland Yard Watch List

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister and the world's foremost Thomas Markle apologist, managed to get herself in some very rarified company. According to People, Markle has been put on Scotland Yard's "fixated persons list" because of the possible risks that she poses to the royal family's reputation. Cue Taylor Swift.

"You can't protect someone like the Duchess of Sussex without knowing the background of her family. But someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat. She is not committing criminal offenses, but she is causing concerns for the royal family," a Scotland Yard source told the Sunday Times. "Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions — and let's face it, she's kind of already done that."

The Scotland Yard website outlines the "fixated persons list" as a special list that compiles individuals that are a danger to public figures, but not necessarily who cross the line into criminal offenses. The Fixated Threat Assessment Centre "assess and manage the risks from lone individuals who harass, stalk or threaten public figures." The special status could have come after Samantha's attempt to hand-deliver a letter to Meghan at Kensington Palace.

Samantha has already denied the accusations, telling the Sunday Times, "I would only say that is ludicrous. I'm not a reputational risk." Scotland Yard hasn't officially commented on the matter, though Samantha's claims that she's not a reputational risk could be refuted by the simple fact that she's released a book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, and stood up for her father after he lied to Prince Harry.

Samantha hasn't denied using her newfound notoriety for monetary gain, however. During a TV appearance in July, she said that anyone in her position would do the same.

"Let's face it — we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol," she said on Good Morning Britain.