Oh No, Samantha Markle Is Coming for George Clooney Now

Is no A-list celebrity sacred?

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of your favorite American TV star-turned-Duchess, has momentarily pivoted her attention away from her own family (and we're not just talking about Meghan, she's gone after her nephew, too) and set her sights on another American treasure: one George Clooney.

The actor found himself in Samantha's crosshair after he spoke to reporters about Meghan's treatment by the press. The 57-year-old likened Meghan's ordeal to that endured by the late Princess Diana, seeming to insinuate that it was reaching dangerous levels.

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself,” he said. "We’ve seen how that ends."

You'll recall that Clooney and his internationally renowned attorney wife, Amal, are pals with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, and the couple was a literal bright spot at their spring nuptials last May. Their names were even floated as ~possible~ godparents to Baby Sussex (coming spring 2019). George put a pretty harsh end to that rumor, and maybe that's what set Sam off? The idea that she may possibly have had a (sort of) familial connection to the Clooneys, only to have the honor snatched away?

Regardless, according to E! she posted on her personal Twitter account that she was less than pleased with George's comments about Meghan's situation. (Dammit, she's so hard to please!)

In the Twitter style of our President of United States of America, she wrote, “Hey Looney Clooney!" with the message, "Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without facts.”

“I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason," she continued. "Be quiet Georgie.”

Keep your head up, Georgie. We think you're doing great.