Samantha Markle Just Came for Meghan Markle's Mom

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister, unsurprisingly, is continuing to stir up drama. Samantha Markle has now given an interview to the Mirror, in which she tried to gain sympathy for herself and dad Thomas Markle — and in doing so, dragged Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, into the mess.

Despite her excitement about baby Archie, Samantha said that the Markles were feeling left out, and that Thomas Markle should have been present for the birth of the new royal baby.

“It’s sad. He should have been involved,” she said. “Being excluded is like a dagger through his heart. And poor Master Archie is not getting to know a creative, loving person.”

She then went on to say that Doria Ragland should have persuaded Meghan to make sure that Archie's grandfather was there for the birth.

“She could have said ‘get your dad out here,’” says Samantha. “But sadly there seemed to be a lack of effort."

Samantha even accused Doria of not attempting to help Meghan and Thomas make amends, telling the Mirror, “But Doria hasn’t tried to mend the rift between Meghan and her dad. I think everyone’s been hoping Doria and Meghan would have an epiphany, but I don’t know if it will ever happen.”

Thomas Markle, if you'll recall, has spent the last year or so giving interviews about Meghan, leaking private letters from her as well as photos from her childhood, and verbally attacking Meghan, Harry, the Queen, and even the late Princess Diana.

Last week, he issued a surprisingly good-willed statement about baby Archie's arrival. Samantha, on the other hand, wrote a long, strange statement that expressed her excitement about the new baby and seemed to be an attempt to guilt Meghan into including the Markles in Archie's life.

Given that the half-sisters were reportedly never close in the first place, and the numerous times Samantha has smeared Meghan in the press, that probably won't be happening anytime soon.

Either way, though Meghan is reportedly "incredibly hurt and disappointed" by how members of her family have behaved, she's just moving on and focusing on motherhood.