Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Is Gearing Up for Reality TV Stardom

Looks like Meghan Markle won’t be the only one in the family with an IMDB page.

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has scored a role in the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother. Samantha is best known for two things: being the sister of an actress-turned-royal, and talking trash about said sister.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Samantha opened up on the reasoning behind her decision to become a reality TV star.

Splash News

“Why not?” she said. “Life is about cashing in … You take opportunities as they arise and hopefully you enjoy the ride and make it as positive as you can. There’s nothing wrong with that.” The upcoming season reportedly revolves around an “eye of the storm” theme, and the folks tapped to star in it have all been the subject of tabloid fodder. According to the Express, the rumored lineup includes Chloe Ayling, an English modeled who was kidnapped in Italy, and Stormy Daniels, the porn star who Donald Trump had an alleged sexual affair with.

Don’t worry, though, things apparently won’t get so scary on the show (filming begins Aug. 17, and the premiere date is TBA). According to Samantha, there will be no talking about her famous sister. “The purpose of that show would not be to discuss her,” she said. We’ll see how that goes, given her reputation.

Earlier this week, Samantha, who’s reportedly working on a tell-all memoir originally called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, which was later renamed A Tale of Two Sisters, lashed out at Meghan on Twitter, once again drawing up the narrative that she’s abandoned the family. She even went as far as to threaten Meghan, tweeting, “If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal.”

If Donald Trump didn’t make Queen Elizabeth break a sweat, perhaps Samantha Markle will.