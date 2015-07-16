See Sam Smith Star in Balenciaga's Fall 2015 Menswear Campaign

After a three-week silent recovery from throat surgery that took place earlier this summer, the clouds are beginning to part for Sam Smith. Not only is the Grammy award–winning artist set to kick off his American tour tomorrow in Louisville, Ky., but today Balenciaga revealed him to be the star of its fall 2015 menswear campaign.

Photographed by Josh Olins, the black-and-white images feature a pensive yet undeniably handsome Smith sporting the French label’s sharply tailored blazers, topcoats, boots, and oversize accessories. The images resemble the dark, thought-provoking mood of the brand’s fall womenswear campaign, which features a seductive Kate Moss and Lara Stone.

So honoured and ecstatic to announce my collaboration with @BALENCIAGA on the upcoming FW15 Menswear collection!!!!https://t.co/4reDqX4vlV — SAM SMITH (@samsmithworld) July 15, 2015

Not only has the singer lent his face to the photographs, but there’s also a minimal and chic corresponding video shot by Olins. "Beyond his tremendous talent, Sam Smith conveys a quiet elegance and a subtle sensuality that are perfect for Balenciaga," Alexander Wang, Balenciaga's creative director, said in a release. "He represents both sensitivity and power—the dualities of the Balenciaga man."

Both the brand and Smith have remained tight-lipped about what’s to come, but a #balxsamsmith hashtag indicates that the duo will roll out more than just glossy imagery. "I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd be wearing these clothes let alone modeling them. So this is a dream come true, and I hope the beginning of a lovely long relationship with Alexander and the house," Smith said in a statement. We can’t wait to see what’s next.

