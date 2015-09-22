Listen to a Snippet of Sam Smith's Bond Theme Song "Writing's on the Wall"

Sam Smith teased a clip from the new James Bond theme song "Writing's on the Wall," and its classy melody will get you pumped for Spectre. [Billboard]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Christina Ricci might have played Wednesday Addams in 1991's The Addams Family, but it looks like she could easily portray the family matriarch, Morticia Addams, in this amazingly photoshopped image. [People]

2. It's World Rhino Day! Animal lovers are uniting to raise awareness about endangered rhinoceros species. [AOL News]

3. Prince William continues to be a champion of peace. This time the future king visited a group of kids at Hammersmith Academy in London to speak out against bullying. [E News]

4. Start saving now: Apple plans to unveil its first electric car in 2019. [Forbes]

5. If you think you know everything about Harry Potter, think again. J.K. Rowling released new information on the Potter family in her latest Pottermore writing. [Time]