6 Reasons Why We Can't Stop Listening to Sam Hunt

Even the most avid country music haters will enjoy Sam Hunt. With a wide-ranging discography that encompasses both pop-infused tracks and somber love songs, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter and former college football player (we'll get to that later …) is on our short list for the male version of Taylor Swift. And if his smooth vocal stylings aren't enough to woo you, he's not bad to look at, either. Below, six reasons why we're completely obsessed.

1. He toes the line between country and pop.

Upbeat tracks like "Leave the Lights On," put against the backdrop of titillating EDM-laced beats, span across genres, à la Swift.

2. He was the starting quarterback of his college football team.

At the University of Alabama, no less. The so-called "Crimson Tide" has won 23 SEC titles and 15 national championships to date.

3. He majored in philosophy.

Basically, he's the guy who can throw a killer football spiral on the field while and recite Jacques Rousseau in the classroom—equal parts masculine and romantic, and able to resonate well with frat bros and literary enthusiasts alike.

4. He's easy on the eyes.

An impressive physique and doe-eyed, square-jawed handsomeness make it very easy to see the singer's appeal. And there's a good chance he's "single for the summer" too. Your move, ladies.

5. January Jones, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift are fans.

Both Jones and Witherspoon have declared their support for the Georgia-bred singer on Instagram (see here and here) and Swift even recruited him as a special guest on her 1989 tour. She casually introduced him as, "the coolest new thing that country has going on right now." NBD.

6. His emotional, heartfelt lyrics.

Just check out these poetic words from his platinum single, "Take Your Time," about pursuing a potential lover. We rest our case.

I don't know if you were looking at me or not

You probably smile like that all the time

And I don't mean to bother you but

I couldn't just walk by

And not say hi

Watch the music video for "Take Your Time" below, and get Sam Hunt's album, Montevallo, on iTunes ($8).

