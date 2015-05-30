15 Super Hot Photos of Outlander's Sam Heughan

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Jennifer Davis
May 30, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

For the uninitiated, let us introduce you to Sam Heughan. He is one of the hottest actors you've probably have never heard of but definitely should. A relative newcomer, he currently stars as Jamie Fraser on Starz’s hit show Outlander, where he makes legions of women swoon week after week thanks to his undeniable handsome features and rock-hard abs. When he’s not stealing the hearts of the show’s fans on screen, he’s making them fall even more in love with him with his Instagram. 

A proponent of selfies and shirtless photos, Heughan's account is filled with drool-worthy photos that are almost too hot to handle. In honor of Outlander's season finale, we’ve rounded up 15 of his hottest Instagrams. We present them to you here, in no particular order. You’re welcome. 

1. We’re not sure what’s more stunning, his selfie, or the stunning Scottish vista. 

Ben Arthur

A photo posted by @samheughan on

2. If only the bike behind him was a tandem. 

Me and my trusty beach bike

A photo posted by @samheughan on

3. Wait, those awards aren’t for best man bun? What a shame.

4. Where was our invite to the picnic?

A photo posted by @samheughan on

5. Getting sweaty for a good cause—just another day in his gorgeous life.

#MyPeakChallenge #laMarathon #thankYou

A photo posted by @samheughan on

6. He’s got that rugged look down pat. 

To beard, or not to beard....

A photo posted by @samheughan on

7. In unsurprising news, he looks good even with half of a shaved beard. 

I'm thinking this, then I can play two characters like Tobias...?

A photo posted by @samheughan on

8. In our humble opinion, we think he looks best sans beard. 

No Beard won... (Kind of miss i though) Actually it was for film, fun for the character.

A photo posted by @samheughan on

9. Keep taking “shameless” selfies, Sam.

Searching for Ogopogo... (Shameless selfie)

A photo posted by @samheughan on

10. Let's thank the fur around his hood for framing his beautiful face.

Ben Wyvis!!

A photo posted by @samheughan on

11. That beam of light is doing an excellent job of highlighting his chiseled cheekbones.

Emmy Magazine shoot! LA skyline!

A photo posted by @samheughan on

12. Proof that someone in this world looks good in a life vest and snorkel gear. 

Shameless aquatic selfie (life vest included)

A photo posted by @samheughan on

13. Rocks and mountains have nothing against Sam. 

Ben Narnain (3)

A photo posted by @samheughan on

14. Another day, another Instagram of Sam looking sexy while hiking.

Ben Vorlich and Stuc a Chroin. Double bag. Boom!

A photo posted by @samheughan on

15. Our two favorite things: The beach and Sam. 

Another day at the office :p

A photo posted by @samheughan on

