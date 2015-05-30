15 Super Hot Photos of Outlander's Sam Heughan

For the uninitiated, let us introduce you to Sam Heughan. He is one of the hottest actors you've probably have never heard of but definitely should. A relative newcomer, he currently stars as Jamie Fraser on Starz’s hit show Outlander, where he makes legions of women swoon week after week thanks to his undeniable handsome features and rock-hard abs. When he’s not stealing the hearts of the show’s fans on screen, he’s making them fall even more in love with him with his Instagram.

A proponent of selfies and shirtless photos, Heughan's account is filled with drool-worthy photos that are almost too hot to handle. In honor of Outlander's season finale, we’ve rounded up 15 of his hottest Instagrams. We present them to you here, in no particular order. You’re welcome.

1. We’re not sure what’s more stunning, his selfie, or the stunning Scottish vista.

Ben Arthur A photo posted by @samheughan on Apr 30, 2015 at 10:33am PDT

2. If only the bike behind him was a tandem.

Me and my trusty beach bike A photo posted by @samheughan on Mar 11, 2013 at 7:41pm PDT

3. Wait, those awards aren’t for best man bun? What a shame.

Anglophile fan awards! Thank you guys!!! (Great fun at screening last night) #outlanderFans #outlanderInvadesUK A photo posted by @samheughan on Mar 23, 2015 at 11:40pm PDT

4. Where was our invite to the picnic?

A photo posted by @samheughan on Jun 6, 2013 at 8:39am PDT

5. Getting sweaty for a good cause—just another day in his gorgeous life.

#MyPeakChallenge #laMarathon #thankYou A photo posted by @samheughan on Mar 17, 2015 at 9:25pm PDT

6. He’s got that rugged look down pat.

To beard, or not to beard.... A photo posted by @samheughan on Mar 6, 2015 at 11:01pm PST

7. In unsurprising news, he looks good even with half of a shaved beard.

I'm thinking this, then I can play two characters like Tobias...? A photo posted by @samheughan on Mar 7, 2015 at 7:45pm PST

8. In our humble opinion, we think he looks best sans beard.

No Beard won... (Kind of miss i though) Actually it was for film, fun for the character. A photo posted by @samheughan on Mar 8, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

9. Keep taking “shameless” selfies, Sam.

Searching for Ogopogo... (Shameless selfie) A photo posted by @samheughan on Aug 4, 2013 at 9:59pm PDT

10. Let's thank the fur around his hood for framing his beautiful face.

Ben Wyvis!! A photo posted by @samheughan on Jan 25, 2014 at 10:02am PST

11. That beam of light is doing an excellent job of highlighting his chiseled cheekbones.

Emmy Magazine shoot! LA skyline! A photo posted by @samheughan on Jan 14, 2015 at 7:10pm PST

12. Proof that someone in this world looks good in a life vest and snorkel gear.

Shameless aquatic selfie (life vest included) A photo posted by @samheughan on Nov 29, 2014 at 11:29pm PST

13. Rocks and mountains have nothing against Sam.

Ben Narnain (3) A photo posted by @samheughan on Aug 23, 2014 at 5:29pm PDT

14. Another day, another Instagram of Sam looking sexy while hiking.

Ben Vorlich and Stuc a Chroin. Double bag. Boom! A photo posted by @samheughan on Jul 13, 2014 at 2:23pm PDT

15. Our two favorite things: The beach and Sam.

Another day at the office :p A photo posted by @samheughan on Oct 18, 2014 at 4:55pm PDT

