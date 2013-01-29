Sam Edelman's New Muse: Kate Upton

Kate Upton stars in shoe designer Sam Edelman's latest ad campaign! The blond bombshell promotes the brand's new spring line in the just-released black-and-white images, wearing a curve-hugging black dress and showing off a pair of snakeskin strappy sandals. The designer also took to his Facebook page to announce Kate as his "new muse," describing her as "sexy and sophisticated with an urban edge."

