Salvage Your Ripped Jeans With Denim Therapy

While distressed denim is all the rage right now, there can reach a point of no return when it comes to rips and holes in your favorite jeans. Enter Denim Therapy, a repair service that promises to salvage even the holiest of jeans, and at a cost that is significantly less than investing in a new pair. The service specializes in tears, ripped pockets and belt loops, worn out hems and broken zippers. Their MatchPerfect thread selection process ensures a non-patchy result. As a test, we sent in a pair of our jeans that had ripped past the point of cool. They returned to us looking brand-new but maintained that delicious broken-in feeling we were afraid to lose.

