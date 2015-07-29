Salon Inspiration: Every Hairstyle You Want Right Now

Getty Images (4)
See More Photos
Samantha Faragalli
Jul 29, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

We all covet the latest celeb styles–but describing them in detail to your stylist can be quite a feat. With this in mind, we rounded up a mega gallery our favorite looks from the red carpet. Everything from Jennifer Lopez's chic new bob to drastic color transformations on Kylie Jenner. Check out our galleries in the link below to find your signature look. Better yet, see exactly how your favorite hairstyles would look on you by testing out our Hollywood Makeover Tool.

PHOTOS: InStyle Salon Inspiration

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!