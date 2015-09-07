Salon Etiquette: The Rules of Using Your Cell Phone

Anywhere you go, there's likely to be someone having a phone conversation in public that should have been kept private. This all becomes a lot more awkward when that setting is the salon, and that person is the client seated in the chair next to you, who happens to be fighting with her boyfriend. "Though your stylist may never say this to you, a majority of hairstylists today consider it slightly rude when clients are on the phone during their service," says hairstylist Claudio Lazo. "If they have to constantly 'interrupt' your phone conversation or reposition your head because you are looking down or leaning your head to the side, it has an effect on the job they're doing." If you're cradling your phone on your neck this could cause your highlights or cut to come out less-than-pristine, not to mention, other clients and stylists don't exactly need to hear the conversation at hand. Hairstylist Louise O'Connor recommends switching your ringer to silent upon entering the salon, and if the rapport ends up being lengthy, excuse yourself from the chair for a moment.

"A brief message is usually fine," says O'Connor. "If it's an urgent message, you should obviously pick it up, but talking too loud or putting speakerphone on—that's too much." Of course, you have a busy schedule, we get it. When you know you'll be expecting a call Lazo advises having a Bluetooth or ear buds on hand so you don't shift your position too much when taking the brief message. As for texting? The rules of your high school classroom certainly don't apply here. "I don't mind texting," O'Connor says. "I know a lot of people are still working as they're sitting here getting their hair done, and if's all through text or email, so that's fine." Basically, if your phone usage will get you booted from the quiet car on Amtrak, let your stylist know you need a minute, and step into the hallway before picking up.

