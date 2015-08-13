Salon Etiquette: How to Break Up with Your Stylist or Colorist 

A new 'do is a worthy investment—but when you find yourself strutting out of the salon not feeling like a million bucks again and again, it’s probably time to speak up and maybe even move on. However, we understand that the thought of ending your client-stylist relationship can feel worse than a bad breakup. Let’s be real: You’ve probably spilled your entire life story (and more) to them throughout your pampering dates. So, how exactly can you break up with your stylist or colorist without burning bridges? We chatted with Rita Hazan Salon Stylist Cristina B and Celebrity Colorist Adrian Wallace for tips on how to effectively see your way out without hurting anyone’s feelings.

The painless part is actually telling your stylist or colorist that you plan on leaving and more importantly, why you are unhappy—this could be a chance for you to be honest with them so they can try to nip the problem in the bud once and for all. “Though you are not legally bound to your stylist or colorist, I do think it’s nice to tell them if something they’re doing is not working for you,” Christina B tells InStyle. “But if they’re just not getting it, there’s nothing wrong with switching things up.”

If you still aren’t optimistic after a one-on-one discussion, it’s time to tell them that you plan to stick with your decision to move on. Wallace recommends being conscientious of the words you use. He suggests saying something along the lines of, “I think we are at the end of our relationship. Do you have a stylist or colorist that you would recommend for me?”

Now comes the potential awkward part—if you plan on switching to a new stylist or colorist that works in the same salon you’ve been going to. How exactly can you show your face without feeling terrible about your recent breakup? “We’re all aware that these things happen all the time,” Christina B tells InStyle. “But if you feel uncomfortable, maybe suggest a day that your old stylist or colorist may not be there.” If that’s not possible, there are certain etiquette tips to follow when you come face to face with you hair “ex.” Wallace suggests continuing your good relationship with your former stylist or colorist—acting different is a big no-no. "Strike up a conversation as usual—I do the same so they don’t feel uncomfortable,” Wallace tells InStyle. “Don’t try to avoid your former stylist or colorist at the salon—we are here every day. It’s our home.”

