The Salon by InStyle Is Now Open at These 15 JCPenney Stores

Just in time for you to get dolled up for the weekend, The Salon by InStyle has officially opened its doors. Now you can sit back and enjoy an elevated hair experience featuring the latest trends curated by InStyle editors at one of our new salons inside JCPenney stores around the nation.
Whether you're in need of a haircut, a blowout, coloring, straightening, or a hair treatment, The Salon by InStyle will be your new favorite place. Get inspired by our lookbook filled with trending celebrity styles or shop the modern retail area featuring tools and products from brands such as FHI Heat, Hot Tools, Chi, Wet Brush, Matrix, Redken, Sexy Hair, Avalon and Carol’s Daughter.
Fifteen locations in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and California opened today, but no need to ruin your mascara if you're not near any of them. Come 2016 we'll be spreading our expertise to even more areas. If you're in Los Angeles, stop by the Glendale Galleria and help us celebrate the grand opening of our flagship salon.
Here are the 15 JCPenney locations that feature a brand-new Salon by InStyle:
Texas
Stonebriar Centre, Frisco
Collin Creek Mall in Plano
Ridgemar Mall in Fort Worth
The Village at Fairview in Fairview
Florida
Boynton Beach Mall in Boynton Beach
Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Pines
Dadeland Mall in Miami
Illinois
Yorktown Center in Lombard
Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet
Algonquin Commons in Algonquin
Mokena Mall in Mokena
California
Glendale Galleria in Glendale
Northridge Fashion Center in Northridge
Palmdale in Palmdale
The Shops at Montebello in Montebello
