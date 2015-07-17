The Salon by InStyle Is Now Open at These 15 JCPenney Stores

Just in time for you to get dolled up for the weekend, The Salon by InStyle has officially opened its doors. Now you can sit back and enjoy an elevated hair experience featuring the latest trends curated by InStyle editors at one of our new salons inside JCPenney stores around the nation.

Whether you're in need of a haircut, a blowout, coloring, straightening, or a hair treatment, The Salon by InStyle will be your new favorite place. Get inspired by our lookbook filled with trending celebrity styles or shop the modern retail area featuring tools and products from brands such as FHI Heat, Hot Tools, Chi, Wet Brush, Matrix, Redken, Sexy Hair, Avalon and Carol’s Daughter.

Fifteen locations in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and California opened today, but no need to ruin your mascara if you're not near any of them. Come 2016 we'll be spreading our expertise to even more areas. If you're in Los Angeles, stop by the Glendale Galleria and help us celebrate the grand opening of our flagship salon.

Here are the 15 JCPenney locations that feature a brand-new Salon by InStyle:

Texas

Stonebriar Centre, Frisco

Collin Creek Mall in Plano

Ridgemar Mall in Fort Worth

The Village at Fairview in Fairview

Florida

Boynton Beach Mall in Boynton Beach

Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Pines

Dadeland Mall in Miami

Illinois

Yorktown Center in Lombard

Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet

Algonquin Commons in Algonquin

Mokena Mall in Mokena

California

Glendale Galleria in Glendale

Northridge Fashion Center in Northridge

Palmdale in Palmdale

The Shops at Montebello in Montebello

