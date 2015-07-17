Inside the Salon by InStyle Launch Party at JCPenney in L.A.

The new Salon by InStyle isn’t your typical beauty shop—it’s a one-of-a-kind experience.

Situated inside of JCPenney in Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif., the cutting-edge salon features eye-catching décor, cutting-edge styling tools, a custom hair color bar, and much more.

Stylistas and VIP guests, including mom-to-be Odette Annable headed to the launch of the revamped JCPenney salon Thursday for the ultimate girls' (and guys') night out, where they got a sneak peak at all the salon has to offer.

After the salon’s senior creative director, Nick Stenson, placed soft curls in the pregnant Astronaut Wives Club star’s hair, she told us it had been a while since she “had the chance to get glam.” She added, “I’m pregnant and I’m doing the nursery, I’m doing the things at home. It’s just so nice to come out tonight and celebrate the grand opening of this Salon by InStyle and get pampered a little bit.”

The actress wasn’t the only one indulging in beauty treatments at the bash though. Guests had their hair transformed at the braid bar with twisted topknots, modern faux hawks, and carefully weave​d crowns.

Meanwhile, at the manicure station, nails were filed, buffed, and slathered with OPI Nail polish colors. "The color on my nails is so beautiful and I love my hair,” a guest at the event told us, showing off her manicure, which was coated with a mix of OPI’s For Audrey and the sparkly If the Slipper Fits.

As for the custom hair-color bar, it was transformed into a cocktail counter for the evening, with guests ordering up glasses of Chandon champagne and signature Somber Sparklers cocktails.

“I think people are going to love the setting. It’s so modern, it’s so luxurious, but it’s accessible and I think that’s the appeal,” InStyle Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield said. “InStyle has always been a luxury brand and we’ve also always appreciated accessibility, and that’s what JCPenney brings to it. So, it’s the best of both worlds.”

