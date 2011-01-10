Salma Hayek's Wicked Talks, Amanda Seyfried New Beauty Look and More!

1. Salma Hayek announced that she's working on an mini-series about Broadway's Wicked for ABC. We hope she's starring in it! [Reuters]

2. Check out Amanda Seyfried's new beauty campaign for Cle de Peau. [Racked]

3. Perfect timing: Gwyneth Paltrow is now the face for Baume & Mercier watches. [WWD]

4. Summer's calling: Eres and Longchamp teamed up to create bathing suits and beach totes. [W]

5. Essie's spring 2011 collection, named French Affair, is full of pretty pastels. [Stylelist]

6. Tommy Hilfiger is in talks to create an apparel line inspired by bands and singers, including The Who and Lady Gaga. [WWD]