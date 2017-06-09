Salma Hayek Wore the Summer Work Dress of Our Dreams

With just a little less than two weeks to go until summer officially makes its long-awaited debut, Salma Hayek gives us her take on winning warm weather office wear. And shows us how to elevate any summertime staple, courtesy of whimsical detailing.

The Frida actress was the picture of glamour, as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday in an incredibly flattering printed black-and-white Altuzarra shirt dress. The mid-length design featured a slit in the front that's adjustable by zipper and cinched at the waist, creating an hourglass-enhancing silhouette.

Once we finally managed to tear our eyes away from the office frock of our dreams, we found a new obsession in the actress's chic footwear. Elevating her stature in head-turning Gucci platforms that feature a fanciful cut-out in the heel and jeweled embellishments on the toe, Hayek gave us major shoe envy. Bold red soles, metallic piping around the ankle, and a collection of gold baubles make the shoes a must-buy for summer.

The From Dawn to Dusk starlet accessorized her stuning ensemble with heart-shaped black sunglasses and a loose blowout. Flawless!