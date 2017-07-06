Salma Hayek's Runway Walk Through a Hotel Hallway Is Completely Mesmerizing

Question: Is there anything Salma Hayek cannot do?

She's an Academy Award–nominated actress, movie producer, style and beauty maven, and former model. And she definitely showed off her modeling skill set on Instagram Wednesday.

The Mexican beauty made her way through a London hallway while demonstrating her sultry runway walk. "Shaking it on my way to take some photos ...," is how she captioned the black-and-white video, in which she wears a LBD that laces up the back. Watch it here: 

The actress has already had a busy summer, as her film Beatriz at Dinner is garnering major critical acclaim. She also has two big movies coming up: Drunk Parents with Alec Baldwin and Joe Manganiello and The Hitman's Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

#beatrizatdinner has been named as one of the best films of 2017 so far #variety #happy #feliz #gratitude

The multi-hyphenate entertainer is often a mainstay at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, so she and her style sense have been sorely missed there this season. But it's clear that Hayek has the runways on her mind!

