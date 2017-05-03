Despite Appearances, Salma Hayek Pinault Suffers from "Really, Really Bad" Stage Fright

Known for her passionate performances and amazing (and typically Gucci-centric) style, Salma Hayek Pinault doesn’t strike us as being particularly shy. Hayek, for her part, claims that’s far from the truth—she recently admitted to HOLA! USA that she suffers from a serious case of stage fright.

"I suffer from stage fright. No one would know it, but I get it really, really bad. If you take the camera away and put me in front of an audience, I just die," Hayek told the magazine, according to E!. "Once I get onto the stage, you can't tell. But then I can't do anything else the rest of the day because I'm so exhausted."

Hayek’s not the only one. The actress, 50, says it’s one of the few traits she and her 9-year-old daughter, Valentina, share.

Que vivan las trenzas! Braid game strong with my #minime #braids #twinning #hair #momlife #braidgame A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

“Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera,” Hayek told the magazine. “In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!”

We’d never have guessed!