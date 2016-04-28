Salma Hayek Wishes BFF Penelope Cruz a Happy Birthday with Amazing Throwback

Happy birthday, Penelope Cruz! The actress is celebrating her 42nd year today, and she's definitely feeling the love. BFF Salma Hayek took to Instagram to wish her a HBD, and she did it with an incredible throwback that proves these ladies haven't aged a bit.

In the pic, which was taken at the Dogma premiere in October of 1999, both actresses sport straight locks, sultry smiles, and sexy body-hugging dresses. Can you believe they've been friends for almost two decades? But while we love the photo, the best part of Hayek's post was the caption. "#happy#birthday to my #brilliant #beautiful #loyal @penelopecruzoficial You continue to #inspire me and I #feel #blessed that we are #friends," she captioned the post, throwing in a few emojis as well as a Spanish translation.

All of the birthday wishes are definitely not going unnoticed by Cruz. The 42-year-old took to her own Instagram to thank all her friends, family, and followers for their sweet messages with a selfie. See it below.