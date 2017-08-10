Salma Hayek Loves the Word Curvy, but Doesn’t Love All Her Curves

Salma Hayek has a complicated relationship with her curves.

The actress opened up about body image and beauty standards in a candid interview with Net-a-Porter's digital magazine The Edit, and she did not hold her tongue.

"I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'" Hayek said. "But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either."

Photographed by Nico Bustos; courtesy of The EDIT; NET-A-PORTER.com

On the same note, Hayek said that loving her figure can be complicated sometimes.

"I'm not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve," she said of her figure. "I love the word 'curvy.' It's artistic. A straight line can be boring."

Photographed by Nico Bustos; courtesy of The EDIT; NET-A-PORTER.com

If you thought she got candid about body image though, just wait until you read her thoughts on gender in the workplace. Hayek revealed herself to be just as direct when it came to what she thought about how different sexes think about work.

"Women work harder than men and are more demanding of themselves, yet they have the sensation they don’t do enough, and therefore they are less daring about asking for a better position or salary," she said. “Men do a lot less, they are less demanding on themselves and their standards are lower, yet they feel entitled to ask for a raise or a promotion.”

Photographed by Nico Bustos, courtesy of The EDIT, NET-A-PORTER.com

“(Women) are a lot more demanding of ourselves than men are. It’s a horrible sensation—we’re not enough at work, we’re not enough for the guy who’s cheating on us, we’re not enough for our children who always want more of us, no matter what we give,” she said.

Powerful words from a powerful woman.

To read the full interview with Salma Hayek, read The Edit at net-a-porter.com or download The Edit's free app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.