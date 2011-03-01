Salma Hayek to Launch Beauty Line for CVS!

Salma Hayek first mentioned plans to create a mass-market beauty collection two years ago, and now it's finally coming true! The actress announced plans to launch her first beauty line named Nuance for CVS next year. “I always wanted to do this,” she told T Magazine, adding that she's been working on it for seven years. Her driving source of inspiration: Her grandmother, a former cosmetologist who used to make her own products. “My grandmother, who was a beauty, she died at 96 with no wrinkles,” Hayek said. “And you should see my mother! We have some family secrets.” The lineup will include body gel, a brow kit, and facial cream cleanser, among other items.

